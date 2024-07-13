Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 341.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12,300.0% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $5,532,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $280.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.30 and its 200-day moving average is $246.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.24.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

