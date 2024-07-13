Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 853.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,511,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

