Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

