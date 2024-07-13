Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,465,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

