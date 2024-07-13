Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 382.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AR opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 3.39. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

