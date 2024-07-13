Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 147.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.