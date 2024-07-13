Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $679.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $656.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

