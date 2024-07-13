Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3,005.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 54.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

