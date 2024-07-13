Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 762 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 762 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,202 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.98 and a 1 year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

