Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in News by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in News by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Price Performance

NWS opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63. News Co. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

