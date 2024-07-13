Advisory Alpha LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,133,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,684,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 897,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.07 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

