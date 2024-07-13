Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 90.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 549,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 261,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

