609 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $694,985,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,815,000 after purchasing an additional 936,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $324.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $344.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.23.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.06.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

