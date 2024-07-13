363 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $614.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $586.10 and its 200 day moving average is $560.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock valued at $49,055,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.