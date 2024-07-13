B. Riley Cuts Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target to $17.00

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Iris Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $12.31 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

