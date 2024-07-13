Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 107,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $179.54 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.04. The company has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,678,884 shares of company stock valued at $955,868,736 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

