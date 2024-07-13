Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Xylem by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Xylem by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,598,000 after purchasing an additional 864,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Xylem by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,261,000 after purchasing an additional 134,735 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $138.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.51. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

