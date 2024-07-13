InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.44

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 942237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get InMode alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INMD

InMode Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InMode

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in InMode by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in InMode by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.