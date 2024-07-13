Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSPS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $531,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.