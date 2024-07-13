Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 615.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $7,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $302.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.73. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $312.25. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.