Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $292,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 77,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $204.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average of $184.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

