Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $296,000 in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 236,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Talkspace during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Talkspace by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talkspace by 53,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace Price Performance

NASDAQ TALK opened at $2.14 on Friday. Talkspace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Talkspace ( NASDAQ:TALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $253,848.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

