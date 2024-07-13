Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 246.5% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,813,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

EA opened at $145.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $147.41.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,397.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $128,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,500,356. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.