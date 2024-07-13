CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

