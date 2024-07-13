Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Moody’s by 94.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 23.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.27.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $445.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $298.86 and a twelve month high of $451.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

