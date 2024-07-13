Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of WMB opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

