Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 811 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JPIB opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
