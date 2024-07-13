Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in UGI by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after buying an additional 781,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $23.42 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -365.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

