Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Federal Signal worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Up 2.3 %

FSS stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $92.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

