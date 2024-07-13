Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 32.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $32.20 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

