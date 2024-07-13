RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $274.62 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.