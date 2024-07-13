Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PTC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

