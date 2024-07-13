Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Bank worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,330,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,986,000 after purchasing an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,240,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 376,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,633,000 after purchasing an additional 574,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,490,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CADE opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

