Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.86 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $174.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

