Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Sealed Air worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SEE opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

