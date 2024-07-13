Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Macy’s worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of M stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

