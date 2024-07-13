MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of MasTec worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MasTec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in MasTec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in MasTec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.23.

MasTec Trading Up 3.6 %

MTZ opened at $107.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.07 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.