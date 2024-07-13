Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 147 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Installed Building Products worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 200.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 48,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Installed Building Products by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.70.
Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.7 %
IBP stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.61. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $263.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.93.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.
Insider Activity at Installed Building Products
In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
