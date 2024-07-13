Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.48 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

