Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Raised to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

FLNC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $31.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

