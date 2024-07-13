Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Increased to Hold at Barclays

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

