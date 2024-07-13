Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.52

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.86. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1,653,959 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,090,000 after purchasing an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

