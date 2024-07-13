Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $12.80

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $13.45. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 496,797 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,385 shares of company stock worth $943,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

