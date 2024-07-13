Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,075 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $62,047,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,183,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after purchasing an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

