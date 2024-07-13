Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,790,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 25,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

