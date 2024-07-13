Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded at Wedbush

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLYM

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after buying an additional 115,318 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.