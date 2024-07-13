Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55. Visteon has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 546,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

