UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Baird R W

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

UL Solutions stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.16. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Weifang Zhou acquired 26,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last 90 days.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

