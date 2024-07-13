CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:IGR opened at $5.25 on Friday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

