STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 170.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

